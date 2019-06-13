App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: ANI

All types of tactics were used to win Lok Sabha polls: Sonia Gandhi's jibe at BJP

Sonia was accompanied by her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her maiden visit to the parliamentary constituency after retaining the seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

ANI @moneycontrolcom
In her first public address after Congress' drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in a veiled attack on the BJP on June 12 said that all type of tactics were adopted to win the recently concluded general elections.

"All type of tactics were adopted to woo the voters. Everyone in this country knows whether it was moral or immoral of whatever happened in the elections. I feel this is the greatest misfortune that limits of dignity are crossed to retain the power," Sonia said at a thanksgiving rally in Raebareli.

Raising questions on the electoral process, the Congress leader said: "In the past few years, many types of doubts have emerged regarding our electoral process."

Speaking at the rally, a visibly angry Priyanka came down heavily on Congress workers for not working in favour of the party in the elections. "I will find out the names of the workers who did not work for the party in the elections," she said.

Priyanka was appointed as the general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh just before the elections. It was widely expected that her presence will make a difference in the poll outcomes but she could not make a dent in the Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka had campaigned vigorously in favour of Congress candidates in UP, especially in Raebareli and Amethi but Congress could only manage to win Raebareli. Several party stalwarts including Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost the polls from his constituency Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Congress had put up a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections by winning a meagre 53 seats.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 08:53 am

tags #Congress #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Priyanka Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh

