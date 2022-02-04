MARKET NEWS

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gets Z category security after firing incident in Uttar Pradesh

    Z category is a security detail of one escort car and 22 personnel -- four to six National Security Guard (NSG) commandos plus police officers -- provided by the Delhi police, ITBP or CRPF (Indo-Tibetan Border Police or Central Reserve Police Force)

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has been given Z category security, sources said on February 4, a day after he alleged that shots were fired at his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

    Z category is a security detail of one escort car and 22 personnel -- four to six National Security Guard (NSG) commandos plus police officers -- provided by the Delhi police, ITBP or CRPF (Indo-Tibetan Border Police or Central Reserve Police Force).

    Earlier in the day, Owaisi asserted that he has never sought security cover and never would, because it is the government's responsibility to protect his life.

    Owaisi had said the shots were fired by two persons when he was leaving for Delhi after attending a poll event in Kithaur in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district..

    “Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were a total of three to four people. The tyres of my vehicle were punctured in the incident. I left in another vehicle,” the Hyderabad MP told news agency ANI.

    Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases, starting February 10.

    "We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah (Thank God)," he said. Owaisi had requested the Election Commission to launch a probe into the incident.

    Two persons have been arrested for involvement in the incident. The arms used in the crime have also been recovered.

    "The accused said they were hurt by his remarks against a particular religion," Uttar Pradesh additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar told news agency ANI.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 UP election #All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) #Current Affairs #India #Owaisi #Politics #Z security
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 12:34 pm
