MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    MC Election Update Today February 2: Home Minister Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in UP today

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
    A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

    A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)


    Highlights:

    -- Home Minister Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in UP today

    -- Notices to Congress leaders Hardik Patel, Ajay Rai for poll code violation in Varanasi

    -- 931 candidates in Punjab file nominations on last day

    =========================================================

    Close

    Related stories

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in UP today

    Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will address three public in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh today. He will address the meetings at Atrauli at 12 pm, Sahaswan at 1.30 pm, and Budaun at 3.30 pm. He will also participate in a door-to-door campaign in Budaun at 4.15 pm on the day.

    SP MLA Rafiq Ansari: Meerut's Muslims, youth have never been suppressed, but they (BJP) attempted to suppress you...Circumstances are not right...If their govt is formed, there will be goons in Meerut.

    JUST IN: After BJP's denial, Samajwadi Party likely to field Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son from Lucknow Cantt

    Notices to Congress leaders Hardik Patel, Ajay Rai for poll code violation in Varanasi

    The Varanasi district administration has issued notices to Congress leaders Hardik Patel and former MLA Ajay Rai for violation of the model code of conduct, seeking their response within 48 hours. The deputy collector and returning officer has issued the notice and warned Patel and Rai of legal action if they do not respond within the stipulated time. Both the leaders are accused of violating the COVID-19 protocol and the model code of conduct, in force because of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, by gathering a crowd of 200-250 people at an event on January 30 without permission.

    931 candidates in Punjab file nominations on last day

    As many as 931 candidates, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls on the last day for filing nominations on February 1, officials said. Channi filed his nomination papers from Chamkaur Sahib seat. A total of 2,279 candidates have filed their nomination papers, said Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Current Affairs #India #MC Election #Politics
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.