MC Election Update Today February 2: Home Minister Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in UP today

A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

Highlights:

-- Home Minister Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in UP today

-- Notices to Congress leaders Hardik Patel, Ajay Rai for poll code violation in Varanasi

-- 931 candidates in Punjab file nominations on last day

=========================================================

Home Minister Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in UP today

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will address three public in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh today. He will address the meetings at Atrauli at 12 pm, Sahaswan at 1.30 pm, and Budaun at 3.30 pm. He will also participate in a door-to-door campaign in Budaun at 4.15 pm on the day.



#WATCH | ...Meerut's Muslims, youth have never been suppressed, but they (BJP) attempted to suppress you...Circumstances are not right...If their govt is formed, there will be goons in Meerut: Rafiq Ansari, SP MLA, Meerut (1.02) pic.twitter.com/BmzjWgDUS8

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022

Meerut's Muslims, youth have never been suppressed, but they (BJP) attempted to suppress you...Circumstances are not right...If their govt is formed, there will be goons in Meerut.

JUST IN: After BJP's denial, Samajwadi Party likely to field Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son from Lucknow Cantt

Notices to Congress leaders Hardik Patel, Ajay Rai for poll code violation in Varanasi

The Varanasi district administration has issued notices to Congress leaders Hardik Patel and former MLA Ajay Rai for violation of the model code of conduct, seeking their response within 48 hours. The deputy collector and returning officer has issued the notice and warned Patel and Rai of legal action if they do not respond within the stipulated time. Both the leaders are accused of violating the COVID-19 protocol and the model code of conduct, in force because of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, by gathering a crowd of 200-250 people at an event on January 30 without permission.

931 candidates in Punjab file nominations on last day

As many as 931 candidates, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls on the last day for filing nominations on February 1, officials said. Channi filed his nomination papers from Chamkaur Sahib seat. A total of 2,279 candidates have filed their nomination papers, said Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju.