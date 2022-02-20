AIADMK demands repolling in more wards, alleges impersonation

Representative image

The main opposition AIADMK on February 20 urged the State Election Commission to order repolling in more wards in Chennai alleging violence, booth-capturing and impersonation of voters by the ruling DMK. The AIADMK also demanded a thorough probe and appropriate legal action in this regard.

Specifying civic poll-related incidents in various polling stations, the AIADMK also alleged violation of an order of the Madras High Court as CCTV camera was not fixed in a booth. A representation on the matter was sent to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner by AIADMK legal wing joint secretary R M Babu Murugavel.

The 11 listed incidents were in essence allegations of unleashing violence against AIADMK men and others, booth-capturing and 'casting false votes' by impersonating voters. Such incidents happened between 5 PM and 6 PM on February 19 in various polling stations, the principal opposition party alleged. Urban civic polls were held in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Referring to a specific booth in Ward 122, the AIADMK said protesting against polling false votes by DMK men, none of the other party agents present there endorsed 'Form 23' to object and condemn such acts. Hence, repolling should be held in such polling stations to ensure transparent and fair polls.

Also, the AIADMK urged the State Election Commission to ensure CCTV surveillance during the counting process on February 22, count postal votes initially and then take up EVMs and declare the results immediately.