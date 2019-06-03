App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the roadmap to double farmers’ income by 2022

For more details on the schemes and plans for farmers under the Modi 2.0 government, watch Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma in conversation with the newly inducted Union Minister.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

Narendra Singh Tomar has been given charge of three ministries – Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare – under Modi 2.0.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Tomar spoke of the roadmap of Prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision on doubling farmers’ income in the next five years.

He explained that focus has been given to irrigation, better marketing of produce, as well as setting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at 1.5 times the cost of production.

Close

For more details on the schemes and plans for farmers under the Modi 2.0 government, watch Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma in conversation with the newly inducted Union Minister.

 
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #farmer suicide #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Modi 2.0 #Modi 2.0 Cabinet #Modi government #Narendra Singh Tomar #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.