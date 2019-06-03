Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the roadmap to double farmers’ income by 2022

Narendra Singh Tomar has been given charge of three ministries – Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare – under Modi 2.0.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Tomar spoke of the roadmap of Prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision on doubling farmers’ income in the next five years.

He explained that focus has been given to irrigation, better marketing of produce, as well as setting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at 1.5 times the cost of production.

