172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|the-market-podcast-keep-30-of-portfolio-in-cash-to-buy-amid-us-election-volatility-kunj-bansal-6041061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Keep 30% of portfolio in cash to buy amid US-election volatility: Kunj Bansal

Investors can keep 70% of the portfolio in long-term investments while the rest 30 percent could be in liquid cash.

Kshitij Anand



Indian market will continue to remain volatile in the near term largely on account of upcoming US elections as well as a rise in COVID infections and the resultant lockdown in countries across the globe, but that will be an opportunity for long term investors, says Kunj Bansal, CIO, Karvy Capital.


In The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol, Bansal said that it makes sense for investors to divide their portfolio in two parts. Investors can keep 70% of the portfolio in long-term investments while the rest 30 percent could be in liquid cash that can be used at times of volatility.


“Investors should segregate their portfolio between trading and long term investment. Broadly, 70% of the total exposure of the portfolio should be long term while the rest 30% could be for trading where one can cash calls whenever the time is right,” he said.


“For the 30%, it makes sense for investors to remain in cash not just because we are approaching the outcome of US elections but also because we have seen market moving in just one direction in the last six months,” he said.


Tune in to the podcast for more.

 
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Podcast #portfolio strategy #The Market podcast #US Elections 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.