The Market Podcast | Budget fails to excite market; what investors should do now

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2019 Union Budget on July 5. Although the market ended in the red, it seemed to have negligible impact on stocks, as investors had low expectations from the Budget.

In the coming week, investors will need to keep and eye on IT stocks as the spotlight will remain of June earnings of companies like TCS and Infosys.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out the market reaction to the Budget 2019 and what investors should worry about going forward.