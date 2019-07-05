App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 07:11 PM IST

The Market Podcast | Budget fails to excite market; what investors should do now

In this podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out how the market reacted to Budget 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2019 Union Budget on July 5. Although the market ended in the red, it seemed to have negligible impact on stocks, as investors had low expectations from the Budget.

In the coming week, investors will need to keep and eye on IT stocks as the spotlight will remain of June earnings of companies like TCS and Infosys.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out the market reaction to the Budget 2019 and what investors should worry about going forward.

Listen to the podcast for more.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

