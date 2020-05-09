Simply Save podcast | Your money and COVID-19: Make the most out of your cancelled travel plans

Kayezad Adajania answers questions about travel refunds
With all the ban on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of our holidays have been cancelled. How can we get the maximum refunds? Will travel insurance cover us?
In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania to find answers to these questions.
Tune in to Your money and COVID-19 for more.
First Published on May 9, 2020 02:28 pm