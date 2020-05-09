App
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Your money and COVID-19: Make the most out of your cancelled travel plans

Kayezad Adajania answers questions about travel refunds

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With all the ban on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of our holidays have been cancelled. How can we get the maximum refunds? Will travel insurance cover us?

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania to find answers to these questions.

Tune in to Your money and COVID-19 for more.

Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 9, 2020 02:28 pm

