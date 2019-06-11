Simply Save podcast | Living abroad and want to move back to India? These financial tips will help

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) often plan to return to India for numerous reasons, including better job opportunities, responsibility of parents and policy changes in the country they're residing in.

While it may seem easy to head home, there are a few major issues like renewal of insurance policies, management of assets and bank accounts among others that you need to keep in mind while returning.

In this episode of the Simply Save Podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania gives tips to make your move hassle free.