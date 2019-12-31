Simply Save podcast | Invest smartly in 2020: Tips to grow your money

Indeed 2019 was a year that thought us numerous lessons. From avoiding mistakes while investing to choosing the right instrument, the NBFC crisis and its impact on debt funds was an eye opener for many.

With 2020 approaching, investors have learnt that debt funds, which were considered quite safe, can be risky.

Even the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued directions that underlying securities in debt funds be marked to market, to ensure standardisation in valuation.

The IRDAI as well issued new regulations for ULIPs, traditional products and pension plans. Nonetheless, the pension space could see a revival this year and policyholders could get more investment options.

In this episode of the Simple Save podcast, Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Preeti Kulkarni Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to discuss the changes brought out in the sector and how investors can tread cautiously and ensure their savings grow.