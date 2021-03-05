Setting Sail podcast | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

According to a 2019 report issued by the International Finance Corporation and management consultancy Oliver Wyman, women hold only 10 percent of all senior positions in private equity and venture capital firms globally are held. In India, there are only 7 percent women in these roles.

In this special episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to a few of these women who pump in money in startups. Nupur Garg (founder of WinPE), Sushma Kaushik (partner at Aavishkaar), Alka Goel (founder of Alkemi) and Anisha Singh (founding partner at She Capital) explain all the challenges of being a woman fund manager in a man dominated world.