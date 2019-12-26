App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Revving Up podcast | Not a smooth ride for India's auto sector, here's all the action from 2019

Tune in to this special episode of the Revving Up podcast to find out what changed in the auto sector in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this special episode of the Revving Up podcast, host Jerome Anthony and Swaraj Baggonkar discuss the top developments in the auto sector in 2019.

From Fiat's exit to historical losses reported by Jaguar Land Rover and the slowdown witnessed by auto manufacturers, their discussion encompasses all the major issues that cropped up during the year.

In good news for the sector, they talks about the push for e-vehicles and the FAME-2 scheme announced by the government. Their conversation then leads to companies announcing plans to release electric models of cars and bikes and Bajaj's entry in the e-vehicles segment with the return of the Chetak.

For more, tune in to the Revving Up podcast.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 08:13 pm

tags #auto sector #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Chetak #Jaguar Land Rover #Kia Motors #Podcast #Recap 2019 #Revving up podcast #Tata Motors

