you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 08:48 PM IST

On The Ball podcast | India vs Bangladesh: The new rivalry in Asian cricket?

Prakhar Sachdeo and Dustin Yarde talk about what to look forward to in the team's upcoming match against Bangladesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's winning streak came to a grinding halt against England. The Men in Blue next face Bangladesh. Will India's neighbour put a tough fight?

In this episode of On The Ball, Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo and Dustin Yarde talk about India's defeat and what to look forward to in the team's upcoming match against Bangladesh.

Tune in for more.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #On The Ball podcast

