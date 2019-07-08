On The Ball | CWC 2019 Ind vs NZ semi-final: Bumrah is India's weapon of destruction

In this episode, Gaurav Kalra previews the first semi-final match.
India and New Zealand play the first semi-final at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.
In this episode of On The Ball, Network 18 group sports editor Gaurav Kalra previews the match, looks back into Virat Kohli's and Kane Williamson's captaincy, and explains why Jaspreet Bumrah is India's weapon of destruction.Tune in for more.
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:32 pm