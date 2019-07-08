App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball | CWC 2019 Ind vs NZ semi-final: Bumrah is India's weapon of destruction

In this episode, Gaurav Kalra previews the first semi-final match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India and New Zealand play the first semi-final at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

In this episode of On The Ball, Network 18 group sports editor Gaurav Kalra previews the match, looks back into Virat Kohli's and Kane Williamson's captaincy, and explains why Jaspreet Bumrah is India's weapon of destruction.

Tune in for more.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #On The Ball podcast #Podcast

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.