Macro Minutes podcast | What we know about the Budget 2021 so far

Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to go big on public spending as economic revival becomes the government's biggest priority.

Arup Roychoudhury
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:42 PM IST

In this episode of Macro Minutes, Arup Roychoudhury talks about what is expected from the upcoming 2021-22 Union Budget.

By all indicators, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to go big on public spending as economic revival becomes the government's biggest priority. In light of Covid-19, we may also see the biggest health sector outlay yet.

Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for more.

Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Macro Minutes #Podcast
first published: Dec 10, 2020 05:20 pm

