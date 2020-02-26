App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | 23 killed in Delhi communal violence; Hong Kong to give free cash to residents; Rs 2,000 notes to be phased out and more

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal for the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 26 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

First up, Pandit talks about communal clashes in northeast Delhi as the death toll rises to 23.

Next, Sharma talks about Hong Kong planning to hand out $1,200 to permanent residents to increase spending in the city state. Following this, she gives latest updates on the spread of coronavirus.

Lastly, Raut talks about reports suggesting that Rs 2,000 notes may be taken out of circulation as ATMs are apparently being recalibrated.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

