In The News podcast | Foreign envoys' Kashmir visit; Yashwant Sinha’s anti-CAA yatra; Megxit and more

In the January 8 episode of In The news, host Anvita Bansal speaks to Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma for all the top developments in India and around the world.

First, Pandit gives details on how 15 Envoys from different countries visit Kashmir to analyze the situation in the newly formed Union Territory.

He also talks about the yatra that will be taken up by politician Yashwant Sinha from Mumbai to Delhi to protest against the citizenship amendment act.

Raut gives an account of SBI’s Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee (RBBG) scheme, which will guarantee the completion of select residential projects to its home loan customers.

Finally, Sharma talks about why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to leave their royal status.