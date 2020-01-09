App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Foreign envoys' Kashmir visit; Yashwant Sinha’s anti-CAA yatra; Megxit and more

Tune in to In The News for the top developments of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 8 episode of In The news, host Anvita Bansal speaks to Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma for all the top developments in India and around the world.

First, Pandit gives details on how 15 Envoys from different countries visit Kashmir to analyze the situation in the newly formed Union Territory.

Close

He also talks about the yatra that will be taken up by politician Yashwant Sinha from Mumbai to Delhi to protest against the citizenship amendment act.

related news

Raut gives an account of SBI’s Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee (RBBG) scheme, which will guarantee the completion of select residential projects to its home loan customers.

Finally, Sharma talks about why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to leave their royal status.

Tune in to In The News for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 08:41 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Kashmir issue #Podcast #Yashwant Sinha

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.