D-Street Talk podcast | Not just 2021 but these 3 themes will hog limelight in next 10 years: Trideep Bhattacharya

Indian market managed to climb above all wall of worries in 2020 and is looking much stronger as we head into the year 2021, but there are several themes which could well remain in limelight for the next 10 years, Trideep Bhattacharya, Sr Portfolio Manager- Alternative Equities at AXIS AMC said in D-Street Talk podcast with Moneycontrol.

Sectors across the board are going through technological transformation hence technology as a sector will remain in focus. Things such as automation, fintech, e-commerce, IoT (Internet of Things), 5G in the mainstream will transform the way business is done across sectors, says Bhattacharya.

Secondly, lower interest rates compared to history is a norm these days. History suggests that it is a good seed for an economic revival globally going forward. Hence, economy-related sectors will be in focus.

And, lastly COVID impacted sectors. The COVID has had a significant impact on the way we live and work. COVID will have an impact on sectors like Real Estate, Travel, and Transportation, etc. have to redefine themselves.

These trends will shape the fate of winners and losers across sectors for the next decade and not just 2021, explains Bhattacharya. “Our approach is to identify the winners on a bottom-up basis and stock with them over the long term for wealth creation basis,” he added.

