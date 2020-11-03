172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-zydus-cadila-completes-phase-2-trials-joe-biden-presidency-may-result-in-a-lockdown-says-donald-trump-6061461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Zydus Cadila completes phase 2 trials; Joe Biden presidency may result in a lockdown, says Donald Trump

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for all the top news on the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Zydus Cadila announced that it has completed the dosing of 1,000 volunteers in the phase 2 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. The company said that the immunogenicity evaluation of the trial is going on.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump on November 2 closed his final campaign before the US elections with a remark warning that a Joe Biden presidency may mean another national lockdown for the country.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

