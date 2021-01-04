MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST

On January 4, Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella stated that it is unfair to accuse the company of inexperience, as the company has experience in manufacturing vaccines in emergency situations when efficacy data is not available. He also mentioned that the Covaxin's efficacy data will be released by March 2021.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 is set to begin in India, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. He also lauded the scientists and technicians for the 'Made in India' vaccines, saying that the country is proud of them.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Jan 4, 2021 07:53 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.