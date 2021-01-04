Coronavirus Essential podcast | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

On January 4, Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella stated that it is unfair to accuse the company of inexperience, as the company has experience in manufacturing vaccines in emergency situations when efficacy data is not available. He also mentioned that the Covaxin's efficacy data will be released by March 2021.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 is set to begin in India, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. He also lauded the scientists and technicians for the 'Made in India' vaccines, saying that the country is proud of them.