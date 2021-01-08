MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | States conduct second dry run for vaccinations; Pfizer vaccine appears effective against new COVID-19 variants, says study

Tune into this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST

On January 8, a second dry run for the COVID-19 vaccinations took place in select hospitals across India. The aim was to eliminate any issues in distribution and training.

Meanwhile, a study by the University of Texas Medical Branch showed that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech appeared to work against the new variant of the virus.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Jan 8, 2021 07:33 pm

