172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-phase-3-trials-for-indias-covaxin-to-start-next-month-usfda-approves-remdesivir-as-the-first-covid-19-treatment-drug-6006421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Phase 3 trials for India's Covaxin to start next month; USFDA approves Remdesivir as the first COVID-19 treatment drug

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for all the latest news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On October 22, Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin received approval for carrying out Phase III trials. Reports suggested that the trials may begin next month.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration gave its final nod to Gilead's antiviral drug Remdesivir for treating hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for all the latest news on the pandemic.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.