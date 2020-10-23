Coronavirus Essential podcast | Phase 3 trials for India's Covaxin to start next month; USFDA approves Remdesivir as the first COVID-19 treatment drug

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for all the latest news on the pandemic.
On October 22, Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin received approval for carrying out Phase III trials. Reports suggested that the trials may begin next month.
Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration gave its final nod to Gilead's antiviral drug Remdesivir for treating hospitalised Covid-19 patients.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 07:38 pm