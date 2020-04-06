Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown may extend, India cases cross 4,000, a tiger alert

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for the top updates on the pandemic.
Today is the 13th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,067. The Union Health Ministry has said that 109 people have died due to the virus.
In this edition of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives updates on the pandemic.
First Published on Apr 6, 2020 06:57 pm