you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown may extend, India cases cross 4,000, a tiger alert

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Today is the 13th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,067. The Union Health Ministry has said that 109 people have died due to the virus.

In this edition of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives updates on the pandemic.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for more.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

