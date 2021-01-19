MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's vaccine producers release data on who should avoid the shots; govt working on CoWIN app glitches

Tune in to this daily podcast which covers the top news on the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST

Serum Institute of Indian announced that people who are severely allergic to any ingredient of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield are advised not to take it.

Meanwhile, the Government of India is working on the glitches in the CoWIN app, after some districts reported slow loading of data.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with host Anvita Bansal for more.
