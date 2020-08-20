Coronavirus Essential podcast | India sees highest single-day spike of 69,600 cases; country ups the ante on vaccination

On August 20, India saw a record single-day spike of 69,652 COVID-19 cases. The total cases in the country are now 28.3 lakh, with a death toll of 53,866. The number of recoveries jumped to 20.9 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 73.9 percent.

India will also be exploring all options for mass immunisation against the virus. News reports cite government officials saying that factors include pricing, ease of administration and efficacy will be used to determine the vaccine candidates.