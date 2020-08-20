172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-india-sees-highest-single-day-spike-of-69600-cases-country-ups-the-ante-on-vaccination-5734851.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India sees highest single-day spike of 69,600 cases; country ups the ante on vaccination

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On August 20, India saw a record single-day spike of 69,652 COVID-19 cases. The total cases in the country are now 28.3 lakh, with a death toll of 53,866. The number of recoveries jumped to 20.9 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 73.9 percent.

India will also be exploring all options for mass immunisation against the virus. News reports cite government officials saying that factors include pricing, ease of administration and efficacy will be used to determine the vaccine candidates.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 07:40 pm

