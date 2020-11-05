Coronavirus Essential podcast | Government-backed vaccine may launch in February in India; Oxford vaccine makes progress

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the top news on the pandemic.
Reuters reported on November 5 that India could launch Covaxin as early as February 2021. Covaxin is the vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech and backed by Indian Council of Medical Research.
Meanwhile, Peru and Chile will soon begin trials for the vaccine developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 07:01 pm