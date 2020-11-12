Coronavirus Essential podcast | FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Atmanibhar Bharat 3.0 schemes; After Pfizer, Moderna may release vaccine trial results soon

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the latest news on the pandemic.
On November 12, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 12 schemes worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package. These schemes are expected to help stressed sectors, create employment and boost infrastructure and real estate.
Meanwhile, clinical trial results of Moderna Inc's vaccine candidate may be released soon.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 07:37 pm