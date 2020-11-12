PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Atmanibhar Bharat 3.0 schemes; After Pfizer, Moderna may release vaccine trial results soon

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the latest news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On November 12, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 12 schemes worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package. These schemes are expected to help stressed sectors, create employment and boost infrastructure and real estate.

Meanwhile, clinical trial results of Moderna Inc's vaccine candidate may be released soon.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the latest news on the pandemic.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

