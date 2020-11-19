Coronavirus Essential podcast | 60 Delhi hospitals face shortage of ICU beds; Oxford vaccine effective in older people, says study

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for news on the pandemic.
As the number of cases has been rising in Delhi, intensive care units equipped with ventilators are filled in nearly 60 hospitals.
Meanwhile, amid the release of positive vaccine data, the University of Oxford has said that its vaccine candidate is showing strong immune responses in adults aged 56-69 and those over 70 years of age.Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 06:56 pm