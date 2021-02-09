World prepares for Lunar New Year amid COVID-19 pandemic

A boy wearing a face mask plays badminton at a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8. (Image: Reuters)

Workers put up final adjustments to Lunar New Year decorations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore February 8. (Image: Reuters)

A woman wears a protective mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while working at her shop ahead of Lunar new year at a flower market in Taipei, Taiwan, February 8. (Image: Reuters)

Travellers arrive at Beijing Railway Station ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations as the government urges people to avoid travel because of outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China, February 8. (Image: Reuters)

Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, February 7. (Image: Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah/ via Reuters)

Vendor wearing a protective mask serves a customer inside a stall selling decorations at a street market ahead of the Lunar New Year, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4. (Image: Reuters)

Vendor wearing a protective mask stands as she waits for customers at a street market selling decorations for the Lunar New Year, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4. (Image: Reuters)

A man waits for customers to sell kumquat trees which are decorated at home during the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam February 4. (Image: Reuters)

Women wearing protective face masks wash a religious statue ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4. (Image: Reuters)