English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    US Gun Violence | A look at gun death figures in the US

    As US witnesses two shootings in 48 hours, here’s what the data says about gun deaths in the U.S.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
    As US witnesses two shootings in 48 hours, here’s what the data says about gun deaths in the U.S. (Image: News18 Creative)
    As US witnesses two shootings in 48 hours, here’s what the data says about gun deaths in the U.S. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Suicides account for the majority of US gun deaths. US recorded 45,222 total deaths due to gun-related injuries in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Suicides account for the majority of US gun deaths. US recorded 45,222 total deaths due to gun-related injuries in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Guns account for 79 in 100 US murders in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Guns account for 79 in 100 US murders in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at the gun deaths per 1,00,000 people since 1968. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at the gun deaths per 1,00,000 people since 1968. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Number of active shooter incidents by year has seen a surge in US mass shootings. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Number of active shooter incidents by year has seen a surge in US mass shootings. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #gun violence #Slideshow #United States #World News
    first published: May 16, 2022 03:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.