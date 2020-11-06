US Election 2020 | The stories behind the striking moments captured during the presidential election

Mayme Royer, 93, and Peggy Thornsburg react to presidential election results during a pro-Republican watch party in Marfa, Texas, US, November 3. Photographer Adrees Latif: "I met Peggy Thornsburg's friend the day before the election in Marfa, a small Texan town known for its active arts scene and mysterious lights that can be seen darting across the nearby desert. Peggy and her husband Kim then invited me in to their election watch party after I showed up at their home, attached to the Marfa Holocaust and Model Ship Museum that they run. This is the moment Thornsburg and her friend Mayme Royer, 93, do a little wiggle and dance in their chairs to word that Trump is leading the count in Florida on the new 74-inch television they have bought for the occasion." (Image: Reuters)