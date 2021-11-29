MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Town in Syria's Idlib province transformed by war

In the opposition-held town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning to their homes any time soon.

Associated Press
November 29, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
In the opposition-held town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning to their homes any time soon. (Image: AP)
In the opposition-held town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning to their homes any time soon. (Image: AP)
Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town, making up a series of huge informal camps for displaced people. (Image: AP)
Row upon row of tents, brick homes, and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town, making up a series of huge informal camps for displaced people. (Image: AP)
Women cook and children play. Men go to work, pray and discuss politics. (Image: AP)
Women cook and children play. Men go to work, pray and discuss politics. (Image: AP)
They are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria’s 10-year conflict. Idlib province in the northwestern corner of the country is the last area in Syria held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters. (Image: AP)
They are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria’s 10-year conflict. Idlib province in the northwestern corner of the country is the last area in Syria held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters. (Image: AP)
Some of the camps in Sarmada, north of Idlib city, are run or supported by the Turkish Red Crescent, which donates food and other items like blankets and toys. (Image: AP)
Some of the camps in Sarmada, north of Idlib city, are run or supported by the Turkish Red Crescent, which donates food and other items like blankets and toys. (Image: AP)
The town’s population has increased dramatically over the years, due to waves of displacement from around the country. It is considered relatively safe due to its proximity to the Bab al-Hawa crossing with Turkey, and its distance from the fighting fronts. The town has emerged as a commercial hub linking opposition-held Syria’s economy to Turkish markets. (Image: AP)
The town’s population has increased dramatically over the years, due to waves of displacement from around the country. It is considered relatively safe due to its proximity to the Bab al-Hawa crossing with Turkey, and its distance from the fighting fronts. The town has emerged as a commercial hub linking opposition-held Syria’s economy to Turkish markets. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Idlib #Migrant #refugee #Slideshow #Syria #World News
first published: Nov 29, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.