Town in Syria's Idlib province transformed by war

In the opposition-held town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning to their homes any time soon. (Image: AP)

Row upon row of tents, brick homes, and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town, making up a series of huge informal camps for displaced people. (Image: AP)

Women cook and children play. Men go to work, pray and discuss politics. (Image: AP)

They are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria’s 10-year conflict. Idlib province in the northwestern corner of the country is the last area in Syria held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters. (Image: AP)

Some of the camps in Sarmada, north of Idlib city, are run or supported by the Turkish Red Crescent, which donates food and other items like blankets and toys. (Image: AP)