There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. (Image: AP)

From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travellers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week. (Image: AP)

With the opening ceremonies days away, foreigners are arriving in droves despite the city's state of emergency prompted by surging COVID-19 cases. Visitors are under strict protective protocols that begin with testing 96 hours before their flights and will continue throughout their stays. (Image: AP)

Pisarenko's trek began in Buenos Aires, with a stop in Frankfurt, Germany, en route to Japan. Masks were mandatory throughout, but some travellers took extra precautions. A few in Buenos Aires donned protective coveralls, gloves and plastic face shields — at least one kept the bodysuit on during the flight to Frankfurt. (Image: AP)

A breakfast sits in front of face masks on a tray table during a flight to Tokyo from Frankfurt, Germany, on July 19, 2021. (Image: AP)

Associated Press photographer's Natacha Pisarenko documents rest on her suitcase at Haneda Airport in Tokyo upon arriving. (Image: AP)

A sign directs passengers arriving in Tokyo to get their COVID-19 tests before being allowed to enter the country. (Image: AP)

People arriving for the 2020 Summer Olympics wait for their credentials to be validated before they can leave Haneda Airport in Tokyo. (Image: AP)

Several steps awaited at Haneda Airport, including saliva virus testing, rounds of paperwork verification and the validation of Olympic credentials. (Image: AP)