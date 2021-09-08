MARKET NEWS

Timeline | From Twin Tower attack to Kabul, a look at the key events in the past twenty years

Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, America has withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan and the country has fallen in the hands of the Taliban again. As the world watches the events in Afghanistan with horror, a look at key events of the past twenty years.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
#9/11 attacks #Afghanistan #Taliban #World News
first published: Sep 8, 2021 04:49 pm

