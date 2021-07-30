This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Health workers treat a COVID-19 patient at the Dr. Suyoto General Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 29. Indonesia endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases, fueled by the virulent delta variant which was first detected in India. (Image: AP)

Workers who transport iron rods used in building construction light bidis as they take a break at a warehouse in Prayagraj, India, July 29. (Image: AP)

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride a motorcycle past a Health Ministry public information campaign billboard about proper hand washing in Shwe Pyi Thar township in Yangon, Myanmar, July 28. (Image: AP)

Mount Sinabung releases volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from a school yard in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 28. The rumbling volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra Island shot billowing columns of ash and hot clouds down its slopes. (Image: AP)

A man pushes a scooter through floodwaters in Xinxiang in central China's Henan Province, July 26. (Image: AP)

A devotee with steel tridents pierced through his cheek as part of a ritual, prepares to start off on an annual pilgrimage to the temple of Hindu goddess Sheetla Mata in Jammu, India, July 25. (Image: AP)

Rescuers use a motorized raft bridge to evacuate residents from a flooded rural area in Xinxiang in central China's Henan Province, July 23. The death toll from catastrophic flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has continued to rise, state media reported. (Image: AP)

An empty intersection is seen from an aerial view in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on July 22. Vietnam's southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City tightened restrictions with a curfew order to contain a surge of COVID-19. (Image: AP)