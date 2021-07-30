MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

Associated Press
July 30, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST
Health workers treat a COVID-19 patient at the Dr. Suyoto General Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 29. Indonesia endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases, fueled by the virulent delta variant which was first detected in India. (Image: AP)
Workers who transport iron rods used in building construction light bidis as they take a break at a warehouse in Prayagraj, India, July 29. (Image: AP)
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride a motorcycle past a Health Ministry public information campaign billboard about proper hand washing in Shwe Pyi Thar township in Yangon, Myanmar, July 28. (Image: AP)
Mount Sinabung releases volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from a school yard in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 28. The rumbling volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra Island shot billowing columns of ash and hot clouds down its slopes. (Image: AP)
A man pushes a scooter through floodwaters in Xinxiang in central China's Henan Province, July 26. (Image: AP)
An devotee with steel tridents pierced through his cheek as part of a ritual, prepares to start off on an annual pilgrimage to the temple of Hindu goddess Sheetla Mata in Jammu, India, July 25. (Image: AP)
Rescuers use a motorized raft bridge to evacuate residents from a flooded rural area in Xinxiang in central China's Henan Province, July 23. The death toll from catastrophic flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has continued to rise, state media reported. (Image: AP)
An empty intersection is seen from an aerial view in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on July 22. Vietnam's southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City tightened restrictions with a curfew order to contain a surge of COVID-19. (Image: AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, visits the Drepung Monastery located in the western suburbs of Lhasa, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on July 22. Xi made a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls over the Himalayan region's traditional Buddhist culture, accompanied by an accelerated drive for economic development. (Image: AP)
