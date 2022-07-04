QS World University Rankings 2023: Top 10 universities in the world

Rank 10 | University of Chicago | Chicago, United States | Established in 1856, the University of Chicago is a private research university based in the urban center of Chicago, the third most populous city in the United States. (Image: PTI)

Rank 9 | ETH Zurich | Zurich, Switzerland | ETH Zurich is one of the world's leading universities in science and technology and is known for its cutting-edge research and innovation. It was established in 1855 as the Swiss Federal Polytechnic School. The university, officially called the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich in English, has 16 departments that offer academic education and conduct scientific research in subjects ranging from engineering and architecture to chemistry and physics. (Image: ethz.ch)

Rank 8 | UCL | London, United Kingdom | UCL is 8th in the world in the “QS World University Rankings 2022.” UCL is turning ground-breaking science and ideas into actions to tackle climate change. (Image: ucl.ac.uk)

Rank 6 | Imperial College London | London, United Kingdom | Imperial College London is a one-of-a-kind institution in the UK, focusing solely on science, engineering, medicine and business. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, United States | The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution, located in Pasadena, California. Caltech was founded in 1891 by Amos G. Throop with the mission “to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education”. It became a major hub of US scientific research in the early 20th century and was instrumental to the United States’ war effort during World War II. (Image: Wikimedia)

Rank 5 | Harvard University | Cambridge, United States | Established in 1636, Harvard is the oldest higher education institution in the United States. Located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Harvard’s 209-acre campus houses 10 degree-granting schools in addition to the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, two theaters, and five museums.

Rank 4 | University of Oxford | Oxford, United Kingdom | The University of Oxford is the oldest university in the English-speaking world. It’s located in and around the medieval city center of Oxford and comprises 44 colleges and halls as well as the largest library system in the UK. (Image: ox.ac.uk)

Rank 3 | Stanford University | Stanford, United States | Stanford University was founded in 1885 by California senator Leland Stanford and his wife, Jane. Stanford has one of the largest university campuses in the US. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | University of Cambridge | Cambridge, United Kingdom | Located in the center of the ancient city of Cambridge the University of Cambridge is a collegiate public research institution. Founded in 1209, the University of Cambridge’s 800-year history makes it the fourth-oldest university in the world and the second-oldest university in the English-speaking world. (Image: PTI)