Presidential election candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated at campaign rally in Ecuador's capital President Guillermo Lasso confirmed Fernando Villavicencio's death and hinted at organised crime involvement in the assassination. Despite not being the frontrunner, 59-year-old Villavicencio was one of the eight candidates in the approaching August 20 presidential election, representing the Build Ecuador Movement.
August 10, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
Backers of the presidential hopeful Fernando Villavicencio seek shelter as gunfire erupts, fatally striking him during a campaign rally near a school in Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Image: AP)
Amid a surge of alarming violence in Ecuador, an outspoken anti-corruption presidential candidate was fatally shot during a political rally in the capital city on Wednesday. (Image: AP)
Due to the influx of drug traffickers into Ecuador, a typically peaceful nation, violence has increased over the past year, raising concerns about an increase in drug trafficking, violent homicides, and the enlistment of children by gangs. (Image: AP)
Individuals scramble as gunfire erupts, resulting in the tragic demise of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio following a campaign rally near a school in Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Image: AP)
Law enforcement secures the hospital where multiple injured individuals were transported following an assault on presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Villavicencio lost his life while entering a vehicle after concluding a campaign rally near a school in Quito. (Image: AP)
