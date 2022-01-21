PM Modi tops list of world’s most popular leaders yet again; a look at where other leaders stand

Rank 12 | Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, ranked lowest on the list with an approval rating of 26 percent. He tops the disapproval rating list of world leaders with 69 percent.

Rank 11 | French President Emmanuel Macron received approval rating of 34 percent.

Rank 10 | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got a 37 percent approval rating.

Rank 9 | President Moon Jae-in of South Korea ranked ninth on the list with 38 percent of approval rating.

Rank 8 | Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez received an approval rating of 40 percent.

Rank 7 | Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received an approval rating of 41 percent.

Rank 6 | United States President Joe Biden ranked number six with a 43 percent approval rating with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Rank 5 | German chancellor Olaf Scholz came fifth with a 44 percent approval rating.

Rank 4 | Japan PM Fumio Kishida had an approval rating of 48 percent.

Rank 3 | Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ranked third with an approval rating of 60 percent.

Rank 2 | Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came second with a 66 percent approval rating.