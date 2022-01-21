MARKET NEWS

PM Modi tops list of world’s most popular leaders yet again; a look at where other leaders stand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the global rating survey among the world leaders as the most popular leader, with an approval rating of 71 percent. The survey released by Morning Consult Political Intelligence is based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. The approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country. In the United States, the average sample size is around 45,000. In the other countries, the sample size ranges from roughly 3,000 to 5,000. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population. A look at the world’s most popular leaders in 2022.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST
Rank 12 | Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, ranked lowest on the list with an approval rating of 26 percent. He tops the disapproval rating list of world leaders with 69 percent.
Rank 11 | French President Emmanuel Macron received approval rating of 34 percent.
Rank 10 | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got 37 percent approval rating.
Rank 9 | President Moon Jae-in of South Korea ranked ninth on the list with 38 percent of approval rating.
Rank 8 | Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez received approval rating of 40 percent.
Rank 7 | Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received approval rating of 41 percent.
Rank 6 | United States President Joe Biden ranked number six with a 43 percent approval rating with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
Rank 5 | German chancellor Olaf Scholz came fifth with 44 percent approval rating.
Rank 4 | Japan PM Fumio Kishida had an aaproval rating of 48 percent.
Rank 3 | Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ranked third with the approval rating of 60 percent.
Rank 2 | Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came second with a 66 percent approval rating.
Rank 1 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once again topped the list of most popular world leaders with approval rating of 71 percent. In May 2021, the same website gave the highest rating to PM Modi with approval rating of 63 percent.
