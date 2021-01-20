Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President, Kamala Harris creates history as first woman VP; See pictures here

Newly sworn in Vice President Kamala Harris is sworn in as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on during the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (PC-AFP)

Vice-President elect Kamla Harris arrives with husband Doug Emhoff for the inauguration ceremony. She will be sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, first Hispanic Supreme Court Justice of US. (PC-Sky News)

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of Joe Biden.⁠ (PC- NBC)

Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen Pence at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)

Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)

