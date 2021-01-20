MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President, Kamala Harris creates history as first woman VP; See pictures here

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris were sworn in January 20. Joe Biden reached with his wife Dr Jill Biden, while Kamala Harris arrived with her husband Doug Emhoff. The official inauguration ceremonies took place at US Capitol in Washington.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 10:57 PM IST
Newly sworn in Vice President Kamala Harris is sworn in as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on during the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (PC-AFP)
Newly sworn in Vice President Kamala Harris is sworn in as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on during the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (PC-AFP)
Vice-President elect Kamla Harris arrives with husband Doug Emhoff for the inauguration ceremony. She will be sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, first Hispanic Supreme Court Justice of US. (PC-Sky News)
Vice-President elect Kamla Harris arrives with husband Doug Emhoff for the inauguration ceremony. She will be sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, first Hispanic Supreme Court Justice of US. (PC-Sky News)
Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of Joe Biden.⁠ (PC- NBC)
Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of Joe Biden.⁠ (PC- NBC)
Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen Pence at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)
Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen Pence at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)
Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen Pence at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)
Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen Pence at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)
Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)
Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)
First lady Michelle Obama (L) and Jill Biden arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. (PC-AFP)
First lady Michelle Obama (L) and Jill Biden arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. (PC-AFP)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with their spouses at the inauguration ceremony in Washington. (PC-AP)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with their spouses at the inauguration ceremony in Washington. (PC-AP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Barack Obama #Joe Biden #joe biden inauguration #Kamala Harris #Michelle Obama #Slideshow
first published: Jan 20, 2021 10:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.