Japan holds funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, dignitaries arrive to pay their respect

A rare and controversial state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began on September 27 in tense Japan where the event for one of the country's most divisive leaders has deeply split public opinion. (Source: AP)

Diplomatic guests at the funeral included former UK Prime Minister Theresa May and US Vice President Kamala Harris. (Source: AP)

Abe's widow, Akie Abe, in a black formal kimono, walked slowly into the Budokan Hall venue carrying an urn containing her husband's ashes, placed in a wooden box and wrapped in a purple cloth with gold stripes. (Source: AP)

Akie Abe, widow of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, right, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hand off Abe's remains at the state funeral on September 27, at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. (Source: AP)

Defence soldiers in white uniforms took Abe's ashes and placed them on a pedestal filled with white and yellow chrysanthemum flowers and decorations. (Source: AP)

Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, second left, and Crown Princess Kiko, third left, arrive with other family members to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. (Source: AP)

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel fire cannons at the Nippon Budokan grounds for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Image: AP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader in his nation’s modern history, in Tokyo, Japan, September 27, 2022. Abe was assassinated in July. (Source: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Budokan Hall to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. (Source: AP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrives at the Nippon Budokan Hall to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. (Source: AP)

China's representative Wan Gang arrives at the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. (Source: AP)