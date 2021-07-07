MARKET NEWS

In Pics | World Chocolate Day: Here are the top 10 best Chocolates around the globe

World Chocolate Day: Here are the top 10 best Chocolates around the globe.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
Teuscher (Zurich, Switzerland): The Teuscher chocolate tradition began more than 70 years ago in a small town in the Swiss Alps. Dolf Teuscher scoured the world to find the finest cocoa, marzipan, fruits, nuts, and other ingredients with which to make his confectionery. After years of experimenting, he skillfully blended these ingredients into his now famous recipes. (Image: Wikipedia)
Vosges Haut-Chocolat (Chicago, Illinois, USA): Owner and chocolatier Katrina Markoff chooses every spice, flower, and chocolate that is flown into the Vosges kitchen to be transformed into fine chocolates. She learned the art of French confectionery at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Further inspired by her global apprenticeships, infusions of rare spices and flowers are combined with premium chocolate in truffles such as Mexican vanilla bean and Argentinean dulce de leche. (Image: Wikipedia)
Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker, Inc. (Berkeley, California, USA): Specializing in dark chocolate, Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker is a premier chocolate manufacturer. It executes each step of the manufacturing process itself, all the way from bean to bar, to ensure that its finished chocolate delivers a flavor like no other. (Image: Wikipedia)
Jacques Torres Chocolate (New York, New York, USA): When you step into Jacques Torres Chocolate, you feel as though you’ve stepped into a small European specialty store. Many customers compare the experience to the movie Chocolat. Jacques specializes in fresh, handcrafted chocolates. (Image: Wikipedia)
Norman Love Confections (Ft. Myers, Florida, USA): “Chocolate is my passion,” says Norman Love, who dreamed of making chocolate that was visually stunning as well as delicious. Love and a partner perfected a technique in which the colored designs for each candy are hand-painted or airbrushed into chocolate molds, which are then filled with the finest chocolate imported from Belgium, France, and Switzerland. (Image: Wikipedia)
Valrhona (France): Valrhona has been creating exceptional gourmet chocolate since 1922, with cocoa beans purchased directly from premier plantations in South America, the Caribbean, and Pacific regions. (Image: Wikipedia)
Godiva Chocolatier (Brussels, Belgium and worldwide): The beginning of Godiva chocolates traces back to a 1920s chocolate- and sweet-making workshop owned and operated by the Draps family in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Wikipedia)
Richard Donnelly Fine Chocolates (Santa Cruz, California, USA): These chocolates are unusual, to say the least. Richard Donnelly likes to push the chocolate experience by combining its rich tones — he uses Belgian and French chocolate — with ingredients such as lavender, chipotle, saffron, cardamom, and Earl Grey tea. (Image: Wikipedia)
Richart (Paris, France): Committed to quality, the French chocolate-maker Richart guarantees you the most refined chocolates from the most refined ingredients. Richart recipes, developed and tested by the Richart family, have won France’s most prestigious confectioner’s honor, the Ruban Bleu, seven times. (Image: Wikipedia)
Puccini Bomboni (Amsterdam, Netherlands): You will actually have to visit Amsterdam to sample what may be the best chocolates in the Netherlands. The proprietors of Puccini Bomboni, a delightful cafe and restaurant, hand-make each chocolate on the premises and do not deliver. (Image: Wikipedia)
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.