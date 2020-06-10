App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | These 10 US billionaires rake it in even during the coronavirus pandemic

US billionaires saw their fortunes soar by $434 billion between mid-March and mid-May, according to a new report. Their net worth grew 15 percent during the two-month period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
According to the report by the Institute for Policy Studies US billionaires have added $565 billion to their collective wealth during the past 11 weeks amid coronavirus pandemic. Many billionaires were hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak but their wealth rebounded in the past few weeks. Here is the list of 10 billionaires whose wealth saw an increase between March 18 and June 9 on the basis of the figures by Institute for Policy Studies and net-worth figure estimated by Forbes. (Image: Moneycontrol)
According to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies, US billionaires added $565 billion to their collective wealth amid coronavirus pandemic. Based on the analysis of Forbes data, here are 10 billionaires whose fortunes soared even during the pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 10 | Phil Knight | Co-founder and chairman of Nike | Increase in wealth: $11.2 billion | Total wealth: $40.7 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | Phil Knight | Co-founder and chairman of Nike | Increase in wealth: $11.2 billion | Total wealth: $40.7 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | Michael Bloomberg | Majority owner and co-founder of Bloomberg | Increase in wealth: $12.1 billion | Total wealth: $60.1 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Michael Bloomberg | Majority owner and co-founder of Bloomberg | Increase in wealth: $12.1 billion | Total wealth: $60.1 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Bill Gates | Co-founder of Microsoft | Increase in wealth: $12.7 billion | Total wealth: $110.7 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Bill Gates | Co-founder of Microsoft | Increase in wealth: $12.7 billion | Total wealth: $110.7 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | MacKenzie Bezos | American novelist | Increase in wealth: $13.9 billion | Total wealth: $49.9 billion (Image: Forbes)
Rank 7 | MacKenzie Bezos | American novelist | Increase in wealth: $13.9 billion | Total wealth: $49.9 billion (Image: Forbes)

Rank 6 | Steve Ballmer | Owner of LA Clippers | Increase in wealth: $14 billion | Total wealth: $66.7 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Steve Ballmer | Owner of LA Clippers | Increase in wealth: $14 billion | Total wealth: $66.7 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Sergey Brin | Co-founder of Google | Increase in wealth: $14.7 billion | Total wealth: $63.8 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Sergey Brin | Co-founder of Google | Increase in wealth: $14.7 billion | Total wealth: $63.8 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Larry Page | Co-founder of Google | Increase in wealth: $14.8 billion | Total wealth: $65.5 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Larry Page | Co-founder of Google | Increase in wealth: $14.8 billion | Total wealth: $65.5 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Elon Musk | CEO of Tesla and SpaceX | Increase in wealth: $15.6 billion | Total wealth: $40.2 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Elon Musk | CEO of Tesla and SpaceX | Increase in wealth: $15.6 billion | Total wealth: $40.2 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Mark Zuckerberg | CEO of Facebook | Increase in wealth: $32.4 billion | Total wealth: $87.1 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Jeff Bezos | CEO of Amazon | Increase in wealth: $40 billion | Total wealth: $153 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Jeff Bezos | CEO of Amazon | Increase in wealth: $40 billion | Total wealth: $153 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:40 pm

