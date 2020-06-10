In Pics | These 10 US billionaires rake it in even during the coronavirus pandemic

US billionaires saw their fortunes soar by $434 billion between mid-March and mid-May, according to a new report. Their net worth grew 15 percent during the two-month period. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 According to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies, US billionaires added $565 billion to their collective wealth amid coronavirus pandemic. Based on the analysis of Forbes data, here are 10 billionaires whose fortunes soared even during the pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 Rank 10 | Phil Knight | Co-founder and chairman of Nike | Increase in wealth: $11.2 billion | Total wealth: $40.7 billion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Rank 9 | Michael Bloomberg | Majority owner and co-founder of Bloomberg | Increase in wealth: $12.1 billion | Total wealth: $60.1 billion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Rank 8 | Bill Gates | Co-founder of Microsoft | Increase in wealth: $12.7 billion | Total wealth: $110.7 billion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | MacKenzie Bezos | American novelist | Increase in wealth: $13.9 billion | Total wealth: $49.9 billion (Image: Forbes) 6/11 Rank 6 | Steve Ballmer | Owner of LA Clippers | Increase in wealth: $14 billion | Total wealth: $66.7 billion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rank 5 | Sergey Brin | Co-founder of Google | Increase in wealth: $14.7 billion | Total wealth: $63.8 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 4 | Larry Page | Co-founder of Google | Increase in wealth: $14.8 billion | Total wealth: $65.5 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | Elon Musk | CEO of Tesla and SpaceX | Increase in wealth: $15.6 billion | Total wealth: $40.2 billion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Rank 2 | Mark Zuckerberg | CEO of Facebook | Increase in wealth: $32.4 billion | Total wealth: $87.1 billion (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Rank 1 | Jeff Bezos | CEO of Amazon | Increase in wealth: $40 billion | Total wealth: $153 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:40 pm