In Pics | Ten stunning images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in one year

Cosmic Cliffs | This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth. Called the Cosmic Cliffs, Webb’s seemingly three-dimensional picture looks like craggy mountains on a moonlit evening. In reality, it is the edge of the giant, gaseous cavity within NGC 3324, and the tallest “peaks” in this image are about 7 light-years high. (Image: NASA via AFP)

Stephan’s Quintet – MIRI imaging | With its powerful, mid-infrared vision, Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) shows never-before-seen details of Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies. MIRI pierced through dust-enshrouded regions to reveal huge shock waves and tidal tails, gas and stars stripped from the outer regions of the galaxies by interactions. It also unveiled hidden areas of star formation. The new information from MIRI provides invaluable insights into how galactic interactions may have driven galaxy evolution in the early Universe. (Image: NASA via AFP)

Dying Star's Final Performance | The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust. Two cameras aboard Webb captured the latest image of this planetary nebula, cataloged as NGC 3132, and known informally as the Southern Ring Nebula. It is approximately 2,500 light-years away. (Image: NASA via AFP)

Jupiter | In a wide-field view, Webb sees Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea. The fuzzy spots in the lower background are likely galaxies “photobombing” this Jovian view. (Image: NASA via AFP)

Phantom Galaxy | This composite picture released by NASA/ESA on August 30 from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope shows the heart of M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy. M74, a spiral galaxy 32 million light-years away, is composed of about 100 billion stars. New images of the spectacular Phantom Galaxy, M74, showcase the power of space observatories working together in multiple wavelengths. M74 is a particular class of spiral galaxy known as a ‘grand design spiral’, meaning that its spiral arms are prominent and well-defined, unlike the patchy and ragged structure seen in some spiral galaxies. (Image: NASA/ESA via AFP)

Inner Region Of The Orion Nebula | NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam instrument has captured the inner region of the Orion Nebula.An international research team revealed the first images of the Orion Nebula captured with the James Webb Space Telescope, leaving astronomers "blown away." (Image: NASA via AFP)

View of Neptune’s Rings | James Webb Space Telescope captured the planet Neptune and seven of its 14 known satellites. Triton, the bright spot of light in the upper left of this image, far outshines Neptune because the planet’s atmosphere is darkened by methane absorption wavelengths captured by Webb. Triton, which orbits Neptune in a backward orbit, is suspected to have originally been a Kuiper belt object that was gravitationally captured by Neptune. (Image: NASA via AFP)

Fiery Hourglass | NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) released by NASA and STScl, shows the Protostar within the dark cloud L1527 with ejections from the star above and below which appear orange and blue in infrared view. (Image: NASA via AFP)

Pillars of Creation | NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the Pillars of Creation that are set off in a kaleidoscope of color, a lush, highly detailed landscape where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear – at times – semi-transparent in near-infrared light. (Image: NASA)