1/5 Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on August 1 said that drones flew over inhabited areas of the city, destroying two floors of a college dormitory. According to the chief of police in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, one strike was at the college and one in the city centre during the night time. (Image: Reuters)

2/5 A two-story structure in a sports centre in the city's Shevchenkivskyi area was damaged. A 63-year-old security guard had been injured and was being treated in the hospital. (Image: Reuters)

3/5 According to Regional Governor Roman Mrochko, Russian soldiers shelled the Kherson region on Tuesday morning and damaged a medical facility, killing a doctor and injuring one nurse. (Image: Reuters)

4/5 In what is being seen as a counter-strike, Russian police accused Kyiv of yet another drone attack on Moscow and its environs early Tuesday, one of which targeted a building in the capital that had been destroyed by a drone two days earlier in a similar attack early Sunday. (Image: Reuters)