In Pics: Hurricane Ida's remnants wreaks havoc in New York; flash floods disrupts train services, flights grounded

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on the night of September 1 as a "historic weather event," and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST
Flooding swept away cars, submerged subway lines and grounded flights in New York and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to the area, killing at least nine people, swept away cars, submerged subway lines and grounded flights in New York. (Image: Reuters)
Flooding swept away cars, submerged subway lines and grounded flights in New York and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to the area, killing at least nine people. (Image: Reuters)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on the night of September 1 as a "historic weather event," and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time. Recovery efforts were underway early on September 2 to bring back transportation systems serving millions of residents in the densely populated metropolitan area. (Image: Reuters)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on the night of September 1 as a "historic weather event," and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time. Recovery efforts were underway early on September 2 to bring back transportation systems serving millions of residents in the densely populated metropolitan area. (Image: Reuters)
New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged commuters to stay home from work and pleaded for patience to "give us some time to have complete restoration of the trains" after service was knocked out in much of the area, leaving many riders stranded overnight. (Image: Reuters)
New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged commuters to stay home from work and pleaded for patience to "give us some time to have complete restoration of the trains" after services were knocked out in much of the area, leaving many riders stranded overnight. (Image: Reuters)
The storm dumped "extreme rain rates" of 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 cm) per hour along the Philadelphia to New York City corridor, the National Weather Service said. Subway service in New York City remained "extremely limited" on September 2, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) said. Janno Lieber, the MTA's acting chair and CEO told local media it was going to take until later in the day to restore full service. (Image: Reuters)
The storm dumped "extreme rain rates" of 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 cm) per hour along the Philadelphia to New York City corridor, the National Weather Service said. Subway service in New York City remained "extremely limited" on September 2, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) said. Janno Lieber, the MTA's acting chair and CEO told local media it was going to take until later in the day to restore full service. (Image: Reuters)
The Long Island Railroad, which is also run by the MTA, said early on September 2 that services on most of its branches has been restored, but commuters should expect systemwide delays of up to 30 minutes. (Image: Reuters)
The Long Island Railroad, which is also run by the MTA, said early on September 2 that services on most of its branches has been restored, but commuters should expect system-wide delays of up to 30 minutes. (Image: Reuters)
All non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City's streets until 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) on September 2 due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter. All New Jersey Transit rail services apart from the Atlantic City Rail Line were suspended, the service said on its website. (Image: Reuters)
All non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City's streets until 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) on September 2 due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter. All New Jersey Transit rail services apart from the Atlantic City Rail Line were suspended, the service said on its website. (Image: Reuters)
At least five flash flood emergencies were issued on September 1 evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey. Tornadoes spawned by the storm ripped through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, images on social media showed. (Image: Reuters)
At least five flash flood emergencies were issued on September 1 evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey. Tornadoes spawned by the storm ripped through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, images on social media showed. (Image: Reuters)
New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport said on Twitter it was experiencing "severe flooding". It said it resumed "limited flight operations" close to midnight after all flight activity was suspended late on September 1. (Image: Reuters)
New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport said on Twitter it was experiencing "severe flooding". It said it resumed "limited flight operations" close to midnight after all flight activity was suspended late on September 1. (Image: Reuters)
More than 200,000 electricity customers were without power early on September 2 in five northeastern states that got most of the rains overnight, mostly in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to PowerOutage.US, which gathers data from utility companies. There were also outages in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, it said. (Image: Reuters)
More than 200,000 electricity customers were without power early on September 2 in five northeastern states that got most of the rains overnight, mostly in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to PowerOutage.US, which gathers data from utility companies. There were also outages in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, it said. (Image: Reuters)
The hit to the region came three days after Ida pounded southern Louisiana as a very powerful hurricane. Reconnaissance flights revealed entire communities devastated by wind and floods. (Image: Reuters)
The hit to the region came three days after Ida pounded southern Louisiana as a very powerful hurricane. Reconnaissance flights revealed entire communities devastated by wind and floods. (Image: Reuters)
