1/5 The last G20 Sherpa meeting, which started on September 3 at Mewat in Haryana, is expected to last till September 7. At this meeting, the final schedule for the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9–10 in Delhi, will be decided. (Image: ANI)

2/5 ITC Grand Bharat Hotel in Gurugram has been decorated beautifully and the flags of all G20 members can be seen outside the hotel ahead of the Sherpa meeting. (Image: ANI)

3/5 Along with the G20 Summit member countries, Sherpas and other delegates are also present at this high-level gathering. Twenty-three liaison officers, 19 state civil services officers, and four IAS officers have been assigned to assist and facilitate attendees during the event. (Image: ANI)

4/5 At the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, a G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted, expressing the commitment of the leaders to the priorities discussed and chosen during the relevant ministerial and working group meetings. (Image: ANI)