In pics | First G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency in progress — highlights of day three

The third day of the first Sherpa Meeting of India's G20 Presidency concluded on December 6, marking the conclusion of all five substantive sessions of the Sherpa meeting in Udaipur. The overarching theme of India’s Presidency — Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth. One Family. One Future - resonated throughout the proceedings. (Image: G20)

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, provided an overview of India’s G20 priorities, across six different Working Groups on Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Employment, Anti-Corruption, Tourism, and Culture, as well as ways to strengthen cooperative efforts therein. He emphasised the need for transformational efforts in agriculture, trade, employment, and combating corruption and economic crimes. (Image: G20)

Kant expressed appreciation for the support extended by the delegations on the wide range of priorities set out by India. (Image: G20)

Substantive conversations on key global issues of inclusive growth, multilateralism, and women-led development, as well as 3Fs (Food, Fuel, and Fertilizer), tourism, and culture, were the highlights of the third day of the first Sherpa Meeting of India’s G20 Presidency, being held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (Image: PIB)

After the substantive sessions, a tour of the renowned Crafts village, Shilpgram, was conducted for the G20 Sherpas and the delegations. Guests were captivated by its architecture, and the diversity of Rajasthani arts and crafts that was showcased. The delegations were also treated to an illuminous and colourful musical treat at the historic Manek Chowk, Udaipur, in the evening. (Image: PIB)

The first G20 Sherpa Meeting under India's Presidency sets the tone and agenda for future meetings, during which, India will have the opportunity to convene discussions on shared global priorities with G20 members and guests. (Image: G20)

G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur drew upon the need for reforms in international institutions of the 21st century to become more representative and equipped to tackle issues that affect all. (Image: PIB)

The four-day gathering, scheduled from December 4 to 7, invited international Sherpas, their delegations, and heads of invited International Organizations (IOs) from G20 members, 9 guest countries and 14 IOs. (Image: G20)

The second day of the Sherpa meeting of India's G20 presidency marked the beginning of the substantive discussions on five key focus areas of India’s G20 Presidency. In addition to the first two sessions on ‘Technological Transformation’ and ‘Green Development and Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE)’, a dialogue on ‘Global & Regional Economy: Prospects & Challenges’ and an informal ‘Chai pe Charcha’ among G20 member countries was held. (Image: G20)

The Sherpas of Japan, the UK, Australia and South Africa at the Group 20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (Image: G20)

The first day of the meeting saw various activities, interactions, and events including an informal media interaction, a side event on ‘Sustainable Development Goals: Transforming Lives at the Midpoint of the 2030 Agenda’, an exhibit of Jal Sanjhi art, a networking event for delegates, a Desert Music Symphony, and various cultural performances through the day. (Image: G20)