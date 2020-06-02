In pics | Explained: India-China border dispute through rare maps

Understand India-China border dispute through rare maps. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 The China-India border dispute as told through rare maps. Take a look at the creatives below to understand it. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/8 1762 | The border at the dawn of maps (Image: News18 Creative) 3/8 1917 | How pre-revolutionary China saw Tibet (Image: News18 Creative) 4/8 1945 | How the world saw the India-China frontier (Image: News18 Creative) 5/8 1950 | India-China border was not always well defined (Image: News18 Creative) 6/8 1959 | China’s claims in the northeast as seen by India (Image: News18 Creative) 7/8 1988 | Where is the Line of Actual Control (LAC) now in Ladakh? (Image: News18 Creative) 8/8 1988 | Where is the LAC now in the northeast? (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:11 pm