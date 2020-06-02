App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Explained: India-China border dispute through rare maps

Understand India-China border dispute through rare maps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The China-India border dispute as told through rare maps. Take a look on the creatives below to understand it. (Image: News18 Creative)
The China-India border dispute as told through rare maps. Take a look at the creatives below to understand it. (Image: News18 Creative)

1762 | The border at the dawn of maps (Image: News18 Creative)
1762 | The border at the dawn of maps (Image: News18 Creative)

1917 | How pre-revolutionary China saw Tibet (Image: News18 Creative)
1917 | How pre-revolutionary China saw Tibet (Image: News18 Creative)

1945 | How the world saw the India-China frontier (Image: News18 Creative)
1945 | How the world saw the India-China frontier (Image: News18 Creative)

1950 | India-China border was not always well defined (Image: News18 Creative)
1950 | India-China border was not always well defined (Image: News18 Creative)

1959 | China’s claims in the northeast as seen by India (Image: News18 Creative)
1959 | China’s claims in the northeast as seen by India (Image: News18 Creative)

1988 | Where is the Line of Actual Control (LAC) now in Ladakh? (Image: News18 Creative)
1988 | Where is the Line of Actual Control (LAC) now in Ladakh? (Image: News18 Creative)

1988 | Where is the LAC now in the northeast? (Image: News18 Creative)
1988 | Where is the LAC now in the northeast? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:11 pm

