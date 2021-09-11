MARKET NEWS

English
In Pics | American movies that made changes after the 9/11 attack

Many American movies had to make certain changes to their plots, tag lines, scenes and posters. Some movies were even cancelled. (Image: News18 Creative)

Moneycontrol News
September 11, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST
Many American movies had to make certain changes to their tag lines, scenes and posters, after the attack on the World Trade Centre’s Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. Some movies were even cancelled. (Image: News18 Creative)
Spider-Man 2, starring Tobey Maguire, released in June 2004. (Image: News18 Creative)
The release of Collateral Damage, a 2002 action thriller film, was delayed by four months. The movie, which showed a bomb attack in Los Angeles, had to make several edits. (Image: News18 Creative)
Ben Stiller’s Zoolander released on September 28, 2001, around two weeks after the 9/11 attack. (Image: News18 Creative)
Serendipity is a 2001 American romantic comedy film set in New York. (Image: News18 Creative)
Filming of Nosebleed was scheduled to begin in September 2001. (Image: News18 Creative)
Men in Black II, starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, released in July 2002. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Time Machine, directed by Simon Wells, is based on the 1895 novel of the same name by H. G. Wells. (Image: News18 Creative)
Big Trouble, an American black comedy film, released in April 2002. (Image: News18 Creative)
Sidewalks of New York released in November 2001, around two months after the 9/11 attack. (Image: News18 Creative)
Heist, too, released in November 2001. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #9/11 #Entertainment #Slideshow #United States #World News
first published: Sep 11, 2021 12:29 pm

