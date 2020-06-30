In Pics | A look at well-known forms of martial arts

Here are some of the well-known forms of martial arts and their countries of origin. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 As India deploys its ‘Ghatak’ commandos to counter China’s MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) squad, we take a look at some of the most well-known forms of martial arts and trace their origins. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/10 Kalaripayattu (Kalari) | Origin: India | A martial art and fighting style that originated in modern-day Kerala. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/10 Sqay | Origin: India | It is a martial art form of sword-fighting that originated in the Kashmir region. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/10 Gatka | Origin: India | It is a style of stick-fighting with wooden sticks intended to stimulate swords. Gatka is a toned-down version of the deadlier Shastra Vidya and originated in Punjab. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/10 Karate | Origin: Japan | Originated in Ryukyu Kingdom from the indigenous Ryukyuan martial art. The Ryukyu Kingdom became part of Japan in 1879. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/10 Tai Chi | Origin: China | Not much is known about the origin of this martial art. It is believed that Tai Chi’s theories and practices were formulated in the 12th century. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/10 Jujitsu | Origin: Japan | It is a family of Japanese martial arts and a method of close unarmed combat. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/10 Hapkido | Origin: South Korea | It is a relatively new hybrid Korean martial art that developed in the twentieth century. (Image: News18 Creative) 9/10 Krav Maga | Origin: Israel | It is a military self-defence and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces. (Image: News18 Creative) 10/10 Capoeira | Origin: Brazil | It is an Afro-Brazilian martial art developed in the 16th century by Africans enslaved in Brazil. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jun 30, 2020 04:55 pm