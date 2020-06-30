App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | A look at well-known forms of martial arts

Here are some of the well-known forms of martial arts and their countries of origin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As India deploys its ‘Ghatak’ commandos to counter China’s MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) squad, we take a look at some off the most well-known forms of martial arts and their countries of origin. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/10

As India deploys its ‘Ghatak’ commandos to counter China’s MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) squad, we take a look at some of the most well-known forms of martial arts and trace their origins. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kalaripayattu (Kalari) | Origin: India | A martial art and fighting style that originated in modern-day Kerala. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/10

Kalaripayattu (Kalari) | Origin: India | A martial art and fighting style that originated in modern-day Kerala. (Image: News18 Creative)

Sqay | Origin: India | It is a martial art form of sword-fighting that originated in the Kashmir region. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/10

Sqay | Origin: India | It is a martial art form of sword-fighting that originated in the Kashmir region. (Image: News18 Creative)

Gatka | Origin: India | It is a style of stick-fighting with wooden sticks intended to stimulate swords. Gatka is a toned-down version of the deadlier Shastra Vidya and originated in Punjab. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/10

Gatka | Origin: India | It is a style of stick-fighting with wooden sticks intended to stimulate swords. Gatka is a toned-down version of the deadlier Shastra Vidya and originated in Punjab. (Image: News18 Creative)

Karate | Origin: Japan | Originated in Ryukyu Kingdom from the indigenous Ryukyuan martial art. The Ryukyu Kingdom became part of Japan in 1879. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/10

Karate | Origin: Japan | Originated in Ryukyu Kingdom from the indigenous Ryukyuan martial art. The Ryukyu Kingdom became part of Japan in 1879. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tai Chi | Origin: China | Not much is known about the origin of this martial art. It is believed that Tai Chi’s theories and practices were formulated in the 12th century. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/10

Tai Chi | Origin: China | Not much is known about the origin of this martial art. It is believed that Tai Chi’s theories and practices were formulated in the 12th century. (Image: News18 Creative)

Jujitsu | Origin: Japan | It is a family of Japanese martial arts and a method of close unarmed combat. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/10

Jujitsu | Origin: Japan | It is a family of Japanese martial arts and a method of close unarmed combat. (Image: News18 Creative)

Hapkido | Origin: South Korea | It is a relatively new hybrid Korean martial art that developed in the twentieth century. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/10

Hapkido | Origin: South Korea | It is a relatively new hybrid Korean martial art that developed in the twentieth century. (Image: News18 Creative)

Krav Maga | Origin: Israel | It is a military self-defence and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces. (Image: News18 Creative)
9/10

Krav Maga | Origin: Israel | It is a military self-defence and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces. (Image: News18 Creative)

Capoeira | Origin: Brazil | It is an Afro-Brazilian martial art developed in the 16th century by Africans enslaved in Brazil. (Image: News18 Creative)
10/10

Capoeira | Origin: Brazil | It is an Afro-Brazilian martial art developed in the 16th century by Africans enslaved in Brazil. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #India China dispute #India China standoff #martial arts #Slideshow #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.